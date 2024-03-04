Modern Ghana logo
‘Anti-LGBTQ bill poses major risk to Ghana's economy’ — Finance Ministry warns

Headlines
Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, Finance Minister

The Ministry of Finance has urged President Akufo-Addo not to sign the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill, warning it could have significant negative consequences for Ghana's economy.

In a statement to the President, the Ministry outlined major risks the bill poses, including the potential loss of billions in development financing from key partners like the World Bank.

"Ghana is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years," the statement warned.

“For 2024 Ghana will lose US$600 million Budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund. This will negatively impact on Ghana's foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability,” it added.

The Ministry also raised concerns the bill could derail Ghana's IMF program and debt restructuring efforts.

“A derailed IMF programme will have dire consequences on the debt restructuring exercise and Ghana's long term debt sustainability," the statement further read.

While the African Development Bank does not anticipate changing its cooperation, the Ministry noted Germany and others in the EU may react strongly against the bill's passage.

In light of these major economic risks, the Ministry has urged the President to defer signing the bill to allow the courts to weigh its legality first.

It believes this "Anti LGBTQ" legislation, if enacted, could seriously undermine Ghana's economy and development.

The bill, termed “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values,” was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, and it is currently awaiting a presidential assent.

