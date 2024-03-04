Mahama chairs former Nigerian President Obasanjo’s book launch

Former President John Mahama will chair the launch of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's new book in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

"I am honoured to have been invited by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to chair the launch of his new book on leadership, 'The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders' in Abeokuta, Nigeria, later today," Mahama said in a statement via X on Monday, March 4.

"I am, of course, looking forward to Tuesday's grand lecture to celebrate his 87th birthday on the theme, 'Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World,'" Mahama said.

"During my time in Nigeria, I will also be the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank. It will be an excellent opportunity to discuss transformational leadership and good governance, and I am excited to participate in these important conversations," Mahama added.