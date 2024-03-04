Modern Ghana logo
Mahama chairs former Nigerian President Obasanjo’s book launch

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama[left] and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo[in blue] and one other

Former President John Mahama will chair the launch of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's new book in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Mahama expressed his honour at being invited by Obasanjo to chair the book launch of "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders".

"I am honoured to have been invited by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to chair the launch of his new book on leadership, 'The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders' in Abeokuta, Nigeria, later today," Mahama said in a statement via X on Monday, March 4.

The NDC flagbearer also said he is looking forward to participating in Obasanjo's 87th birthday grand lecture themed "Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World" on Tuesday.

While in Nigeria, Mahama will also be a Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

"During my time in Nigeria, I will also be the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank. It will be an excellent opportunity to discuss transformational leadership and good governance, and I am excited to participate in these important conversations," Mahama added.

