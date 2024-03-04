Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer

Social News Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, a Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has expressed strong opposition to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill recently passed by Parliament.

In an interview on the Big Issue, on Citi TV, Prof Appiagyei-Atua argued that the dignity of individuals identifying as gays should not be compromised due to their sexual orientation.

He described the cultural aspect of the bill as lacking strength.

“The cultural element is very weak in the larger context of human rights. Gay people are human beings, they are entitled to their dignity. Their humanity cannot be taken away from them simply because they engage in that practice. And so that is where we should move the discussion and it will enable us to see the need for tolerance. We must respect the rights of the LGBTQ community,” he stated to the host, Selorm Adonoo.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the human rights of all individuals, regardless of their sexuality, and advocated for tolerance towards homosexuals.

The Law Lecturer expressed concern that individuals perceived to be gay could face unjust treatment, citing instances where individuals have been victimized due to their alleged involvement in LGBTQ+ activities.

“We live in a culture of human rights, and in the human rights culture, we need to respect the rights of every member of the community. Even those who are not members of the community who come to live in the community temporarily as foreigners are entitled to enjoy the rights that exist in the country which are recognised internationally.

“If you have someone cornered, arrested, abused and money extorted from him or her just on the suspicion that he's gay and may even not end that. The person may even end up in the hands of the police who may also extort money from such person. Several rights issues are implicated in there. The bill is not only targeting LGBTQ, but even non-LGBTQ+ persons as well.

He opposed the ratification of the bill into law, objecting that the practice of homosexuality is a foreign imposition.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

The Bill's passage has attracted criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Election 2024: EC to conduct voters registration from May 7 to 27 Election 2024: EC to conduct voters’ registration from May 7 to 27

3 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer

3 hours ago

Rightify Ghana condemns passage of anti-gay bill Rightify Ghana condemns passage of anti-gay bill

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Anti-Gay bill: Stand by parliament, Ghanaians, Christian faith and give assent —...

3 hours ago

Dumsor: You talked about Mahama as if he holds the switch — Bawah Mogtati blasts Akufo-Addo amid outages Dumsor: You talked about Mahama as if he holds the switch — Bawah Mogtati blasts...

3 hours ago

GES releases approved subjects for 2024 BECE registration GES releases approved subjects for 2024 BECE registration

3 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum SHS headteachers, students satisfied with quality and quantity of food being ser...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate ‘Alan Kyerematen’s free port initiative a game-changer’ — Abossey Okai Spare Par...

3 hours ago

Attack on Garu-Bawku-Accra bus escorted by police an act of criminality that should be dealt with — Kusaug Traditional Council Attack on Garu-Bawku-Accra bus escorted by police an act of criminality that sho...

3 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC allegedly force thousands of students to admit cheating, angry parents express frustration 2023 WASSCE: WAEC allegedly force thousands of students to admit cheating, angry...

Just in....
body-container-line