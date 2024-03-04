Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Respect the dignity of gays – UG Lecturer

Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, a Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has expressed strong opposition to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill recently passed by Parliament.

In an interview on the Big Issue, on Citi TV, Prof Appiagyei-Atua argued that the dignity of individuals identifying as gays should not be compromised due to their sexual orientation.

He described the cultural aspect of the bill as lacking strength.

“The cultural element is very weak in the larger context of human rights. Gay people are human beings, they are entitled to their dignity. Their humanity cannot be taken away from them simply because they engage in that practice. And so that is where we should move the discussion and it will enable us to see the need for tolerance. We must respect the rights of the LGBTQ community,” he stated to the host, Selorm Adonoo.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the human rights of all individuals, regardless of their sexuality, and advocated for tolerance towards homosexuals.

The Law Lecturer expressed concern that individuals perceived to be gay could face unjust treatment, citing instances where individuals have been victimized due to their alleged involvement in LGBTQ+ activities.

“We live in a culture of human rights, and in the human rights culture, we need to respect the rights of every member of the community. Even those who are not members of the community who come to live in the community temporarily as foreigners are entitled to enjoy the rights that exist in the country which are recognised internationally.

“If you have someone cornered, arrested, abused and money extorted from him or her just on the suspicion that he's gay and may even not end that. The person may even end up in the hands of the police who may also extort money from such person. Several rights issues are implicated in there. The bill is not only targeting LGBTQ, but even non-LGBTQ+ persons as well.

He opposed the ratification of the bill into law, objecting that the practice of homosexuality is a foreign imposition.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

The Bill's passage has attracted criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer.

