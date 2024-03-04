Anti-Gay bill: Stand by parliament, Ghanaians, Christian faith and give assent — Christian Group urges Akufo-Addo

Advocates for Christ Ghana (A4CG), a Christian group, has expressed its support and congratulations to Parliament for passing the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill also known as Anti-Gay Bill.

The group hailed the passage of the bill as a victory for humanity and a crucial step in protecting the nation's long-cherished values and socio-cultural norms.

Emphasizing its alignment with the Christian faith and the majority of Ghanaians, A4CG urged President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to give his assent to the bill.

“We urge His excellency, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, to stand with Parliament, stand with the people of Ghana and stand by his Christian faith and give his assent to the bill as passed,” noted the group in a statement.

A4CG commended Parliament for its diligent work, including the careful review of each clause, resulting in the final version of the bill that was passed into law.

The group specifically acknowledged the leadership of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and other leading members for their unwavering commitment to protecting national norms regarding human sexual rights and family values.

The press release highlighted the courage and resilience of the eight members of Parliament who championed the bill.

A4CG further expressed gratitude to the Coalition for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, allied groups, Christian umbrella bodies, and individuals who openly supported the bill throughout the legislative process.

The group acknowledged the challenges posed by foreign powers and their local assigns, who opposed the bill, but remained confident that President Akufo-Addo would listen to the voices of Ghanaians and give his assent.

The bill, passed unanimously by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, is awaiting the signature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.