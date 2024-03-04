Rightify Ghana condemns passage of anti-gay bill

Rightify Ghana, a leading human rights organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals in Ghana, says the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by parliament represents a blatant disregard for the principles of democracy and human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Ghana.

The organization believes that the Bill infringes on fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and expression, the right to privacy, freedom of association, freedom of assembly, and more.

“Moreover, the Bill threatens to exacerbate existing inequalities by further marginalizing LGBTQ+ individuals and restricting their access to essential services such as education, healthcare, housing, and employment”, Rightify Ghana said in a statement.

Rightify Ghana urges President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to reject what it describes as a discriminatory Bill.

“We call on him to uphold the values of democracy and protect the supremacy of the Constitution of Ghana. President Akufo-Addo must stand firm in defending the rights and dignity of all Ghanaians, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity”, it further said.

It also emphasised that as an organisation committed to promoting and protecting human rights, Rightify Ghana will continue to advocate for the repeal of any unjust laws and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

The organization described last week Wednesday, February 28, 2024, when the Bill was passed as “a dark day for democracy and human rights in Ghana” and strongly condemned “this regressive legislation, which poses a grave threat to the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.”

Rightify Ghana expressed worry that the anti-LGBTQ Bill includes provisions that criminalize the mere identification as LGBTQ+ and “related activities,” including same-sex sexual activities, the use of sex toys (classified as “objects” in the Bill), and cross-dressing.

“Under this draconian draft law, individuals face imprisonment ranging from three months to three years. Additionally, allies, donors, activists, human rights defenders, and anyone perceived as a “promoter” of LGBTQ+ rights, including journalists, could be sentenced to three to five years in jail”, the statement said.

Please find below the full text of the Press Release by Rightify Ghana on the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021

Press Release

Date: February 28, 2024

Rightify Ghana condemns passage of anti-LGBTQ Bill

Accra, Ghana – Today, February 28, 2024, marks a dark day for democracy and human rights in Ghana as the Parliament of Ghana has passed the ‘Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021’, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill. Rightify Ghana, a leading human rights organisation in Ghana, strongly condemns this regressive legislation, which poses a grave threat to the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

The anti-LGBTQ Bill includes provisions that criminalise the mere identification as LGBTQ+ and “related activities,” including same-sex sexual activities, the use of sex toys (classified as “objects” in the Bill), and cross-dressing. Under this draconian draft law, individuals face imprisonment ranging from three months to three years. Additionally, allies, donors, activists, human rights defenders, and anyone perceived as a “promoter” of LGBTQ+ rights, including journalists, could be sentenced to three to five years in jail.

This legislation represents a blatant disregard for the principles of democracy and human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Ghana. It infringes on fundamental rights such as freedom of speechand expression, the right to privacy, freedom of association, freedom of assembly, and more.

Moreover, the Bill threatens to exacerbate existing inequalities by further marginalising LGBTQ+ individuals and restricting their access to essential services such as education, healthcare, housing, and employment.

Rightify Ghana urges President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to reject this discriminatory Bill.

We call on him to uphold the values of democracy and protect the supremacy of the Constitution of Ghana. President Akufo-Addo must stand firm in defending the rights and dignity of all Ghanaians, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

As an organisation committed to promoting and protecting human rights, Rightify Ghana will continue to advocate for the repeal of any unjust laws and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact info @rightifyghana.org

About Rightify Ghana

Rightify Ghana is a leading human rights organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting the

rights of all individuals in Ghana. We work tirelessly to advance social justice, equality, and dignity for all members of society, irrespective of their background or identity.

Stand up for human rights.

Stand up against discrimination