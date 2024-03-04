‘I'll make Central Region the economic hub of Ghana if elected President’ — Alan

2024 independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has pledged to transform the Central Region into an economic epicentre of the country if elected into office.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 3, the leader of the Movement for Change outlined his ambitious vision to develop the Central Region into Ghana's preeminent financial hub.

"My vision to transform our beloved Central Region into the financial heartbeat of our nation is a well-thought-out vision," said Kyerematen.

“By pledging to make the Central Region the financial hub of our country, I am committing to a future where our region becomes the epicentre of economic activity, prosperity, and opportunity,” he added.

Mr. Kyerematen said achieving this vision would mean attracting more financial institutions, investment, and businesses to the region to "create a thriving ecosystem that benefits us all."

He vowed to put in place the necessary legal framework and incentives to draw companies to establish operations in the Central Region.

Infrastructure development and skills training for the local workforce would also be prioritized to facilitate the growth of finance-related industries, noted the former Trade Minister.

"It means more jobs, more opportunities, and a brighter future for generations to come. Simply put, it means prosperity," Mr. Kyerematen added.

The presidential hopeful is pushing this development plan for the Central Region as part of his broader vision for Ghana, where every region would be empowered as a specialized economic hub to promote balanced national growth.

Read the full post below:

“Good people of the Central Region,

My vision to transform our beloved Central Region into the financial heartbeat of our nation is a well-thought-out vision.

By pledging to make the Central Region the financial hub of our country, I am committing to a future where our region becomes the epicentre of economic activity, prosperity, and opportunity.

This means attracting financial institutions, investment, and business activity to our shores, creating a thriving ecosystem that benefits us all.

Achieving this vision begins with collaboration—working hand in hand with government agencies, private sector partners, and educational institutions to create an environment conducive to financial growth.

We will put in place the required legal framework and provide incentives for companies to establish roots here, invest in infrastructure to facilitate commerce and ensure our workforce is equipped with the skills needed to excel in finance-related fields.

But what does this mean for you, the people of the Central Region? It means more jobs, more opportunities, and a brighter future for generations to come.

Again, it means improved infrastructure, better access to services, and a higher standard of living for all. Simply put, it means prosperity.

So I ask you to join me on this journey. Together, let us build a Central Region that not only leads our nation but serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for all.

Let me conclude by saying that my long-term vision for Ghana is for us to build a nation where every region will be given special attention to develop into a unique socio-economic hub.

Developing diverse regional economies promotes inter-regional trade, equitable wealth distribution, and resource utilization. Investing in infrastructure, industry, and human capital unlocks regional potential, fostering sustainable growth and inclusivity nationwide.”