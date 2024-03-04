Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Sam Altman

Technology Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Sam Altman
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, is suing artificial intelligence company OpenAI, accusing the firm of prioritising profit over developing AI for the public good.

Mr Musk is bringing the suit against OpenAI, which he co-founded, and its chief executive, Sam Altman, for breaching a contract by reneging on its pledge to develop AI carefully and make the tech widely available.

The company behind the ground-breaking generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has “been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company, Microsoft”, a court filing said.

The court action is the latest in a series of challenges to Mr Altman who was ousted from his position at OpenAI by the company board and briefly went to work at Microsoft, OpenAI’s biggest shareholder, before being returned to his post.

The AI giant was originally founded as a not-for-profit company but has grown to have commercial interests, which has caused tension between board members and founders.

By embracing a close relationship with Microsoft, OpenAI and its top executives have set that pact “aflame” and are “perverting” the company’s mission, Mr Musk alleges in the lawsuit.

“Under its new board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI [artificial general intelligence] to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity”, the filing said.

Source: news.sky.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Power sector insolvency to worsen – IPPs warn reduction in electricity tariffs Power sector insolvency to worsen – IPPs warn reduction in electricity tariffs

2 hours ago

Learning of Ghanas history will foster sense of identity and pride — UEW VC Learning of Ghana’s history will foster sense of identity and pride — UEW VC  

2 hours ago

Businessman granted Gh100,000bailover fraud Businessman granted Gh₵100,000 bail over fraud  

2 hours ago

Education essential for human capital development — Mahama Education essential for human capital development — Mahama 

2 hours ago

GRIDCo blames Sundays blackout on faulty equipment at Mallam substation GRIDCo blames Sunday’s blackout on faulty equipment at Mallam substation

3 hours ago

Chief Imam delighted over passage of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Chief Imam delighted over passage of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

3 hours ago

Were mediators, we dont have position on anti-gay bill – Peace Council We’re mediators, we don’t have position on anti-gay bill – Peace Council

3 hours ago

Baby death: Family accuses Bimbilla Hospital of negligence Baby death: Family accuses Bimbilla Hospital of negligence

3 hours ago

67th Independence Day: Interior Ministry declares March 6 public holiday 67th Independence Day: Interior Ministry declares March 6 public holiday

3 hours ago

Ghanaian Chef Faila fails Guinness World Record attempt for cook-a-thon Ghanaian Chef Faila fails Guinness World Record attempt for cook-a-thon

Just in....
body-container-line