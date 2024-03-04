67th Independence Day: Interior Ministry declares March 6 public holiday

Ministry of the Interior has declared Wednesday, March 6, 2024, as a national public holiday in observance of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration.

Government offices and agencies, schools, and businesses are expected to be closed in honour of the day.

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, in a statement, urged all and sundry to observe the day.

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 6th March 2024 which marks Independence Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”

Independence Day holds great importance for Ghanaians, symbolizing the sacrifices made for freedom and sovereignty by the country’s forefathers.

Citizens participate in various celebratory events, such as flag-raising ceremonies, cultural performances, and national and district parades to foster patriotism and unity.

This year’s national anniversary celebration will be held at the Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

—citinewsroom