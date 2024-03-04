Tijjaniya Mulisms commends Parliament for passage of Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, urges Akufo-Addo to assent

04.03.2024 LISTEN

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) at the weekend expressed its delight and satisfaction to the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana and the people of Ghana for the unwavering support, collaboration, and partnership in the passage of the Human Sexual Relationship and Family Values Bill in the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, by consensus.

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to immediately assent to the bill as soon as it lands on his desk. Even though this is a private member bill, we encouraged the President to sign it as it is in the general interest of Ghanaians.

The Tijjaniya Movement said it would monitor every step towards the final assent by President Akufo Addo and urged other religious leaders not to sit back because Parliament has passed. We must now focus on the President to ensure that he assents it.

The Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana believe that the passage of the aforementioned bill will not only uphold our cultural values and proper human sexual relationships but also position Ghana as a beacon of morality and tradition on the global stage.

“It opens new avenues, doors, and opportunities for individuals and businesses seeking to align with these values and contributes to Ghana's reputation as a welcoming and morally upright nation,” Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana, stated in a statement.

The movement noted, “While we appreciate Western aid and support, we cannot compromise on our social, religious, and cultural values and morals.

“We must remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding these principles, even in the face of external pressure.”

Alhaji Khuzaima, who is also an Eminent Member of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council of Ghana, stressed the need for institutions of government and civil society organizations not only to prepare themselves but also to actively promote and defend the values enshrined in the Act.

“We must be vigilant against any attempts by adversaries or opponents to undermine our cultural heritage and moral fabric.

“We firmly believe that adherence to our values is paramount to our collective well-being and prosperity.

“Embracing foreign cultures or lifestyles that contradict our own would only lead to the erosion of our identity and the displeasure of the Almighty. May God forbid such outcomes,” he stated.

He added, "We call upon all Ghanaians to stand united in upholding our cherished values and traditions, for they are the foundation of our strength and resilience as a nation."