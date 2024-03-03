Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

COCOBOD on the verge of collapse, It's choked by debts – Minority

Headlines COCOBOD on the verge of collapse, It's choked by debts – Minority
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Minority in Parliament has raised serious concerns about the potential collapse of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) due to its considerable indebtedness to banks.

According to the Minority, COCOBOD’s 2024 budget anticipates a substantial loss of 2.6 billion Ghana Cedis, heightening fears of potential defaults on loan payments.

Following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address earlier this week, Eric Opoku, the Minority Spokesperson on the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, voiced his apprehensions about the deteriorating state of COCOBOD in an interview with Citi News.

Opoku expressed concern about COCOBOD’s financial distress, stating, “Do you know in this country where COCOBOD is in distress? Is choked by debts? COCOBOD has been taking loans from the banks and they are unable to pay?”

Contrary to President Akufo-Addo’s assertion in his State of the Nation Address that rice importation into Ghana decreased between 2021 and 2023, Eric Opoku contested this claim, stating, “The President created an erroneous impression that importation of rice in Ghana has been on the decline. That is not true.”

Furthermore, Opoku highlighted the challenges faced by workers, revealing that approximately 35,000 employees of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) are now unemployed due to the collapse of the firm.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Government Secretarial School embraces OSP's Anti-Corruption Training for future workforce to combat corruption Government Secretarial School embraces OSP's Anti-Corruption Training for future...

2 hours ago

Agric Minister understudies NPAs operations Agric Minister understudies NPA’s operations

3 hours ago

Presidential Candidates And Nominations Of Running Mates -John Mahamas Running Mate And Other Matters Presidential Candidates And Nominations Of Running Mates -John Mahama’s Running ...

3 hours ago

COCOBOD on the verge of collapse, It's choked by debts – Minority COCOBOD on the verge of collapse, It's choked by debts – Minority

3 hours ago

Decay in education sector will take us many years to reverse — Suhuyini “Decay in education sector will take us many years to reverse” — Suhuyini 

3 hours ago

No more free pepper and shito – Ga Kenkey Sellers No more free pepper and shito – Ga Kenkey Sellers

3 hours ago

Quickly assent to anti-gay bill – Rev. Opuni-Frimpong tells Akufo-Addo Quickly assent to anti-gay bill – Rev. Opuni-Frimpong tells Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom: Three dead in clash between residents and Asanko Mines security Manso Tontokrom: Three dead in clash between residents and Asanko Mines security

17 hours ago

AR: Three dead in clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines Security A/R: Three dead in clash between Tontokrom residents and Asanko Mines Security

Just in....
body-container-line