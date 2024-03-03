C/R: Former Regional Coordinating Director supports alma mater with projector, another school with printer

Former Central Region Coordinating Director, Mr. Michael Essandoh and Mrs. Comfort Essandoh have donated a printer and a projector to two basic schools in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Giving back to his alma mater, Mr. & Mrs. Essandoh supported the Moree D/A Basic with the projector and Mpeseduadze D/A Basic Schools to support teaching and learning.

Speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on Saturday, March 2, 2024 about their kind gesture, he shared that "the Moree M/A Basic is my alma mater and contributed to my formative years. I normally feel sad anytime I visit the school and I've been feeling obliged to offer some assistance.

"In order not to provide what the school might not need, I liaised with the School's Headteacher, before deciding on the support. I'm from this village, born and bred here and I feel I should give back whatever I have to support them."

"Today were donating a projector to Moree D/A Basic 'B', 6 mathematical sets to both schools to be given as an award to best six pupils of their mock exams. A printer, a handshake to the head and teachers for their wonderful performance in the past BECE, A4 sheets of paper to Mpeseduadze D/A Basic School", he stated.

According to him he has an avowed interest in promoting education and believes these items would improve academic activities. "It's amazing how a village school can produce pupils who can produce good results and it's just appropriate to support them," he indicated.

The former Regional Coordinating Director hinted there are times he feels ashamed when visiting the school and realised the school has no toilet. "We would think about it and anytime we're able to marshall resources to assist, we would come and offer our support," an elated Essandoh disclosed.