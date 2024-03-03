Kpone: Tension brews as two fishers hold themselves as chief fisherman 

Two fishermen in the Kpone Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region are holding themselves as chief fishermen for the community, creating unnecessary tension amongst the fishing community.

The two, Nii Tetteh Ashong II and Nii Nuertey Chawe III, both natives of the area, are interpreting a Supreme Court ruling on the issue as favouring them.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nii Nuertey Chawe III claimed that a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, indicated that he had been cleared to hold himself as the chief fisherman for the Kpone fishing community.

Nii Chawe III further told the GNA that he was ready to help develop the Kpone landing beaches and bring some dignity to the fishermen in the area.

According to him, plans were far advanced to build a modern fishing harbour in Kpone, and he therefore called on fishermen to support him to uplift the image of fishing in the community.

Meanwhile, the other contender, Nii Tetteh Ashong II, speaking to the GNA, expressed shock to hear his contender and his supporters jubilating in the community over what transpired at the court on Wednesday.

He noted that the Supreme Court ruling did not state that he had been stripped of his position as the chief fisherman for the Kpone Traditional Area, saying such acts could be cited as contempt of court.

According to him, the apex court only granted some relief the complainant sought after a Court of Appeals judgement in July 2022, and that it has nothing to do with who should hold himself as chief fisherman.

He added that no one has the details of the Supreme Court judgments the parties were told to come for the judgement on March 7, 2024, stressing that he remained the gazetted chief fisherman recognised by the National House of Chiefs and the Kpone Traditional Council.

The Ghana News Agency observed that supporters of Nii Nuertey Chawe III were seen jubilating on some principal streets in the Kpone township amidst singing and dancing to traditional songs.

