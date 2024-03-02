Modern Ghana logo
Tema residents disappointed in Akufo-Addo over silence on unemployment in SONA 

Social News Tema residents disappointed in Akufo-Addo over silence on unemployment in SONA
Some residents of Tema have expressed disappointment over President Nana Akufo-Addo's silence on addressing unemployment in the country during his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

They said despite the worrying rate of unemployment among the youth, nothing was heard concerning measures to address it.

Mr Edmund Martey, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that most of the people were highly expectant to hearing positive information on tackling the issue but were disappointed by the silence on it.

“We expected the President to touch on unemployment, looking at its severity in the country. It created hopelessness for citizens, especially young people who are trying to make ends meet,” he said.

Mr Cosmos Yeboah, another resident, said although the President said government had created 170,000 jobs under the One District, One Factory (1D1F), many people were still unemployed.

“We don't know where he these jobs are; a lot of people are still home jobless,” he said.

Madam Elizabeth Arthur, on her part, said there was an exodus of young people to other countries in search of jobs and better opportunities due to the precarious unemployment situation in Ghana.

GNA

Tema residents disappointed in Akufo-Addo over silence on unemployment in SONA 

