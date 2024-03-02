02.03.2024 LISTEN

Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Researcher at the Kumasi Technical University, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to rush into assenting to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament a few days ago.

Passed on February 27, 2024, the bill is aimed at upholding what is deemed as Ghana's proper human sexual rights and family values, criminalising the promotion, advocacy, and any act of homosexuality, with offenders facing a jail term ranging from 6 months to 5 years.

Despite the unanimous support for the bill in Parliament, it has faced international condemnation, with the US ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, and High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urging the President to reject the bill.

They argue that the bill is "deeply harmful" and infringes on human rights.

Renowned lawyer and Executive Secretary for the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, cautioned the President about potential consequences for his party if he refuses to sign the bill, stating that it could result in the New Patriotic Party being branded as the 'trumu, trumu' party by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In light of these varying opinions, Prof. Smart Sarpong, during a discussion on Peace FM's morning "Kokrokoo" morning show, emphasised the importance of allowing President Akufo-Addo the time to make a decision.

"We can't say the President should sign it immediately. What is he signing? Give him the room to peruse it. Even if he can't make any changes, he must know what he is signing," Prof. Smart Sarpong remarked.

While acknowledging the majority support for the bill among Ghanaians, he urged the President to act wisely, asserting that the legislation is designed to protect the majority.

"It is not a law that is going to hunt the minority but rather to protect the majority... at least, about 99 percent of Ghanaians are for this bill," he concluded.