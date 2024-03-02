Ten communities get mechanized boreholes

02.03.2024 LISTEN

Kolner Verbund Der Migranten Organisation (KVMO) E.V. Germany led by Dr Eugene Litvinov in collaboration with Forsports Foundation and Tuah-Yeboah Foundation have jointly constructed a solar powered mechanized borehole for Tanoano community near Sunyani in Bono Region Ghana West Africa.

Dr Eugene Lotvinov together with Alfred Tuah Yeboah a Deputy Attorney-General and founder of Tuah-Yeboah Foundation and Mr Christopher Forsythe, CEO Forsports Foundation, handed-over the borehole to the Tanoano community at a colourful ceremony.

The Tanoano project, which will serve over 900 people, is part of ten other mechanized boreholes that are being provided to some other deprived communities.

Commitment

The Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah pledged his commitment to help resolve the potable water challenges most of the deprived communities around Sunyani.

“I’m highly elated to see to the successful completion of this project, which is now potable water to the entire community. Together with my partners, we intend to provide solar-powered electricity for the Tanoano M/A school as well”, he also said.

For his part, the Founder of Forsports Foundation, Christopher Forsythe said the project will be extended to other communities as they have a target to construct five out of the total of 10 proposed mechanized-solar powered boreholes in the Sunyani Municipality this year.

Dr Eugen Litvinov, who was the Special Guest of Honor, said he was happy the people of Tanoano now have access to potable water.

The Assembly Member of Nkrankrom Electoral Area, Hayford Kuna, expressed gratitude for the project as his electorate will no longer have to struggle in search of potable water.

He also called on the foundations to help construct a CHPS Compound in the community.

Dr Eugene Litvinov was installed as the development chief of Tanoano as part of the ceremony.