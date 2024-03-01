Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.03.2024 Social News

A/R: Three people including pregnant woman die in car crash on Akomadan-Konkoma road

AR: Three people including pregnant woman die in car crash on Akomadan-Konkoma road
01.03.2024 LISTEN

In a devastating turn of events, a fatal accident has occurred in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region, unfolding a grim scene on the Akomadan-Konkoma road.

Reports indicate that the catastrophe transpired when a tricycle collided head-on with a tipper truck laden with sand, resulting in the loss of three lives.

Among the deceased is a pregnant woman, adding a poignant layer of tragedy to the incident.

Eyewitnesses recount that the collision unfolded around 6 pm on Thursday, February 29, casting a somber shadow over the evening.

Furthermore, six individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries in the aftermath of the collision, necessitating urgent medical attention. They were promptly transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the heartbreaking toll of the accident, Elijah Mamoa, the Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), relayed the grim news to Citi News.

As authorities work to piece together the details surrounding the tragedy, communities are left mourning the loss of lives and grappling with the harsh reality of road safety challenges.

“The collision occurred between a tipper truck and a tricycle. The tipper truck was returning from sand harvesting, while the tricycle was en route to Akumadan when the tragic collision happened. Unfortunately, due to the vulnerability of the tricycle, two passengers, one of whom was pregnant, lost their lives instantly.

“The remaining six injured individuals were promptly transported to different hospitals based on the severity of their injuries. Presently, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the morgue,” Elijah Mamoa said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko, private legal practitioner MPs' “side chicks” threaten Ghana's family values more than LGBTQ — Gabby

2 hours ago

ER: Galamsey pit collapse at Kobriso Romanmu kills three people E/R: Galamsey pit collapse at Kobriso Romanmu kills three people

2 hours ago

Unpaid arrears: Institutional Suppliers postpones picketing date to April 8 Unpaid arrears: Institutional Suppliers postpones picketing date to April 8

2 hours ago

Tamale: Our parents are tired of giving us chop money everyday – Jobless nurses, midwives march for jobs Tamale: ‘Our parents are tired of giving us chop money’ everyday – Jobless nurse...

2 hours ago

Account for the hardship you brought onto Ghanaians – AdongotellsBawumia Account for the hardship you brought onto Ghanaians – Adongo tells Bawumia

2 hours ago

NDC will tag NPP as pro-gay party if Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to anti-LGBTQI bill - Foh-Amoaning NDC will tag NPP as pro-gay party if Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to anti-LGBTQI...

3 hours ago

Minority MPs want Energy Minister summoned over frequent power outages Minority MPs want Energy Minister summoned over frequent power outages

3 hours ago

Ho High Court sentences three persons to life imprisonment for murder Ho High Court sentences three persons to life imprisonment for murder

3 hours ago

My opinion of Sexy Dondon as terrible guy is not personal - Investigator My opinion of Sexy Dondon as “terrible guy” is not personal - Investigator

3 hours ago

Sam Dubik Mahama ECG has enough power to supply, Ghanaians should pay bills for better services –...

Just in....
body-container-line