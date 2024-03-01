A/R: Three people including pregnant woman die in car crash on Akomadan-Konkoma road

01.03.2024 LISTEN

In a devastating turn of events, a fatal accident has occurred in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region, unfolding a grim scene on the Akomadan-Konkoma road.

Reports indicate that the catastrophe transpired when a tricycle collided head-on with a tipper truck laden with sand, resulting in the loss of three lives.

Among the deceased is a pregnant woman, adding a poignant layer of tragedy to the incident.

Eyewitnesses recount that the collision unfolded around 6 pm on Thursday, February 29, casting a somber shadow over the evening.

Furthermore, six individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries in the aftermath of the collision, necessitating urgent medical attention. They were promptly transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the heartbreaking toll of the accident, Elijah Mamoa, the Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), relayed the grim news to Citi News.

As authorities work to piece together the details surrounding the tragedy, communities are left mourning the loss of lives and grappling with the harsh reality of road safety challenges.

“The collision occurred between a tipper truck and a tricycle. The tipper truck was returning from sand harvesting, while the tricycle was en route to Akumadan when the tragic collision happened. Unfortunately, due to the vulnerability of the tricycle, two passengers, one of whom was pregnant, lost their lives instantly.

“The remaining six injured individuals were promptly transported to different hospitals based on the severity of their injuries. Presently, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the morgue,” Elijah Mamoa said.