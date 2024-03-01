Modern Ghana logo
E/R: Galamsey pit collapse at Kobriso Romanmu kills three people

Social News
2 HOURS AGO

An illegal mining (galamsey) pit has collapsed at Kobriso Romanmu community in the Denkyembuor District of the Eastern Region.

The incident led to the death of three illegal miners who were trapped under the pit.

Through the efforts of Police and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the bodies of all three deceased persons have been recovered.

They have been identified as Kwasi Darkwa, aged 24, Kofi Asante, aged 30, and Yaw Ibrahim, aged 39.

The first body was retrieved on Thursday, February 29 with the help of the Police and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization.

The other two bodies have been retrieved from the pit today.

The three bodies have been transported to the morgue at St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.

Meanwhile, Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances leading to the collapse of the galamsey pit at Kobriso Romanmu.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

