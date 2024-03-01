Ghana Youth Environmental Movement launches Climate Action and Peace Education Project

The Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM) has launched the Climate Action and Peace Education (CAPE) Project in Accra today.

The project is designed to address critical issues surrounding climate change and peacebuilding and aims to empower Ghanaian youth with the knowledge and tools necessary to become agents of positive change in their communities.

The CAPE Project will focus on two key areas: climate action and peacebuilding. There is an urgent need to address climate change, particularly in the context of Ghana's vulnerability to climate-related disasters. This project aims to increase awareness and engagement among Ghanaian youth by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills in disaster risk reduction. CAPE seeks to empower them to take meaningful action in response to the threats posed by climate change.

Moreover, with Ghana preparing for the upcoming 2024 elections, the CAPE Project will also strategically raise awareness on peace building. The project seeks to promote peace among youth by fostering a deeper understanding of the intersection between climate change, peace, and security.

The CAPE Project will pursue three specific objectives:

● Enhance Ghanaian youth awareness of climate change and its real-life consequences, including issues such as galamsey, agriculture, food security, and conflict.

● Empower youth in flood-prone communities with the knowledge and skills to mitigate hazards and reduce their vulnerability to climate-related disasters.

● Sensitize youth on the relationship between climate change, peace, and security, fostering a culture of peace and dialogue in the run-up to the elections.

The acting national project Coordinator of GYEM, Miss Glory Emmanuella Appiah said the project will comprise a series of impactful activities.

"Firstly, the Climate4 Peace Campaign will take place in Bolgatanga, bringing together 500 youth from the northern regions of Ghana to highlight the correlation between climate action and peacebuilding. Following this, the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) training will occur in Mepe, targeting youth groups in the Volta Region to enhance awareness of everyday hazards and disaster preparedness. Finally, the Kokuromotie 4 Climate Arts & Photography Competition will serve as the culmination of the CAPE project," she said.

"The youth will be invited to submit artworks and photography exploring themes related to climate action and the 2024 elections. A jury will be convened to assess the submissions and select the most outstanding entries, whose creators will be awarded prizes in recognition of their efforts," she added.

She stressed, "The Ghana Youth Environmental Movement invites all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations, and the media, to support and participate in the CAPE Project. Together, we can empower Ghanaian youth to become champions of climate action and peace building in our communities.

"GYEM is a leading youth-led environmental policy advocacy and non-violent campaign group in Ghana. Their mission is to bring together and empower young people from diverse backgrounds with the tools to run disruptive campaigns, and lead solutions to the environmental challenges of our time."