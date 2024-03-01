Modern Ghana logo
We're disappointed – UK vex Ghana for passing Anti- LGBTQ+ bill

Andrew Mitchell, the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Development and Africa, has voiced his dismay regarding Ghana's recent approval of the LGBTQ+ Bill.

Mr. Mitchell conveyed his concerns on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, the 29th of February, emphasizing that the enactment of the bill could potentially erode the rights and freedoms enjoyed by the people of Ghana.

In his post, he stated, "If it becomes law, this will undermine freedoms for all Ghanaians," urging Ghana to adhere to its constitutional and international obligations to protect human rights.

This reaction comes in response to Ghana's Parliament passing the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill after its third reading on February 28th, 2024.

The bill is currently awaiting presidential assent.

