MPs' "side chicks" threaten Ghana's family values more than LGBTQ — Gabby

Ghanaian private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has criticized lawmakers who voted to further criminalize same-sex relationships.

He said Ghana lawmakers' extramarital affairs pose a greater threat to traditional family values in the country than the activities of gay individuals.

The bill, named Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was unanimously passed by parliament on Wednesday, February 28.

It strengthens laws against LGBTQ advocacy and activities including imprisonment.

Proponents argued such relationships undermine Ghana's socially conservative ideals of the nuclear family consisting of a man and woman.

However, Mr Otchere-Darko, in a post via social media on Friday, March 1, countered such reasoning.

"Values should not be premised on hypocrisy. That is, I suspect, ungodly. The biggest threat to family values in our society is caused by side chicks and side dudes. They break homes and family values cannot survive in broken homes. But, our MPs don’t care. Do they?" he wrote.

