Recent power outages have nothing to do with fuel shortage – ECG MD clarifies

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has refuted the claim that erratic electric power outage (dumsor) is back.

According to him, what is being experienced now is just power outages and not dumsor.

Speaking to Star FM, Samuel Dubik Mahama said the notion that the recent power outages are a result of a shortage of fuel to power thermal plants is false.

He said the challenge has to do with some major maintenance issues the Electricity Company of Ghana is facing.

“An outage is an outage. What we call Dumsor is disturbance on the line. So Dumsor is not back.

“We are having major maintenance issues, the issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts then around 4pm the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine.

“If we talk, we won’t send positive signs into the public domain. But we need to actually know that this is our situation,” EC Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama said.

This explanation comes after the Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor called on government to come clean and admit to Ghanaians that dumsor is back.

Engaging the media on Thursday morning, Mr. Jinapor said the Minority has monitored the load-shedding situation for a month and it appears the situation is exacerbating.

According to him, this is because the power sector is gradually collapsing under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

“The Minority side has been monitoring the power situation for the past month and it appears based on information available to us that the power sector is collapsing. Indeed, it looks like the load shedding is getting worse by the day. The very day the president was delivering the State of the Nation Address and boasting, the utility companies were shedding load.

“The situation appears to be exacerbating. Our investigation indicated that some of the thermal plants are down…One month of load shedding is more than enough. This is continuous and we think that the handlers of the power sectors should do the Honourous thing by informing the people of Ghana to plan ahead of time,” John Jinapor said.