African Games: Construction of facilities wasn't easy but returns would be immediate and substantial — Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that while constructing sports facilities for the upcoming African Games was not easy, the returns would be immediate and substantial.

Speaking at the commissioning of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday, March 1, Dr Bawumia noted that "Construction of these facilities have not been easy, but we know that the returns would be immediate and substantial."

He added that "Already, hitherto underdeveloped areas of the Greater Accra Region have first class roads, portable water and electricity as a result of the Borteyman Sports Complex. Other social, recreational, and economic infrastructure would spring up to propel the growth of the region."

Ghana won the bid to host the 13th African Games, which kick off in a few days.

As part of its responsibilities as a host nation, the government embarked on an ambitious project to upgrade sports facilities across the country to meet international standards.

This included constructing the 11,000-seater University of Ghana Sports Stadium with an athletics track, as well as a new rugby stadium on the same campus.

The government also built the new Borteyman Sports Complex.

While these massive construction projects posed huge financial and logistical challenges, according to the Vice President their benefits will be felt immediately through improved infrastructure and long-term economic benefits for communities.

The African Games are expected to attract over 13,000 athletes, officials and technicians to Ghana.

The Vice President expressed confidence that the event will boost tourism and position Ghana as a sports hub on the continent.

