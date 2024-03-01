Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

13th African Games: This is the age of the African Renaissance — Bawumia

Headlines Vice President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Vice President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the upgraded University of Ghana Sports Stadium, a key venue that will host events for the upcoming 13th African Games in Accra.

In a speech on Friday, March 1, Vice President Bawumia declared that "this is the age of the African Renaissance."

He quoted global assessments that say "The continent is tagged by Trade Finance Global with the potential to shape geopolitics and world economics for decades to come."

The NPP flagbearer asserted that Africa's potential "would not marginally materialize to propel our people into prosperity without conscious and intentional action on the part of everyone, especially leadership across all social divides and facets of society."

He emphasized that leadership must come from "political, economic, educational, divides and yes, even religious leaders" to fulfill Africa's promise.

The Vice President praised Ghana's decision to bid for and host the African Games as "a visionary step" that has resulted in "international standard sporting facilities."

He said these facilities will have "immediate and substantial" economic and social returns for local communities.

Bawumia called on all Ghanaians and partners to support the successful staging of the Games.

The commissioning ceremony marked Ghana's final preparations to host over 13,000 athletes and officials from across the continent at the biennial continental multi-sport event beginning March 8.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Activities at Dollar Power community threatens Bui Dam existence – BPA CEO Activities at ‘Dollar Power’ community threatens Bui Dam existence – BPA CEO 

41 minutes ago

We're disappointed – UK vex Ghana for passing Anti- LGBTQ+ bill We're disappointed – UK vex Ghana for passing Anti- LGBTQ+ bill

3 hours ago

''NPP's' Asamoah Gyans 2010 penalty miss was because NDC was in power — Dafeamekpor ''NPP's' Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 penalty miss was because NDC was in power’ — Dafeam...

3 hours ago

ECG MD, Samuel Dubik Mahama Recent power outages have nothing to do with fuel shortage – ECG MD clarifies

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia African Games: Construction of facilities wasn't easy but returns would be immed...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia 13th African Games: This is the age of the African Renaissance — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s vision to align Ghana’s Port charges, taxes to that of Togo Port offer...

5 hours ago

Over 70 of Ghanaians aged 15-49 with knowledge about HIV discriminate towards people with HIV – GSS reveals Over 70% of Ghanaians aged 15-49 with knowledge about HIV discriminate towards p...

5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivering his address at 2024 KAPS Forum 2024 KAPS Forum: Akufo-Addo calls for a holistic strategy to deal with migration...

5 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa ‘Current power outages nothing compared to Dumsor’ — Kofi Bentil

Just in....
body-container-line