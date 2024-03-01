13th African Games: This is the age of the African Renaissance — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the upgraded University of Ghana Sports Stadium, a key venue that will host events for the upcoming 13th African Games in Accra.

In a speech on Friday, March 1, Vice President Bawumia declared that "this is the age of the African Renaissance."

He quoted global assessments that say "The continent is tagged by Trade Finance Global with the potential to shape geopolitics and world economics for decades to come."

The NPP flagbearer asserted that Africa's potential "would not marginally materialize to propel our people into prosperity without conscious and intentional action on the part of everyone, especially leadership across all social divides and facets of society."

He emphasized that leadership must come from "political, economic, educational, divides and yes, even religious leaders" to fulfill Africa's promise.

The Vice President praised Ghana's decision to bid for and host the African Games as "a visionary step" that has resulted in "international standard sporting facilities."

He said these facilities will have "immediate and substantial" economic and social returns for local communities.

Bawumia called on all Ghanaians and partners to support the successful staging of the Games.

The commissioning ceremony marked Ghana's final preparations to host over 13,000 athletes and officials from across the continent at the biennial continental multi-sport event beginning March 8.