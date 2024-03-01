Modern Ghana logo
Over 70% of Ghanaians aged 15-49 with knowledge about HIV discriminate towards people with HIV – GSS reveals

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed that over 70.0 per cent of females and males aged 15-49 who have heard about HIV have discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV.

“Nationally, almost eight in every 10 (78.4%) females and seven in every 10 (72.1%) males aged 15-49 who have heard about HIV have discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV.

“Discriminatory attitudes is the inclination that children living with HIV should not attend school with children who are HIV negative or would not buy fresh vegetables from a shopkeeper who has HIV,” GSS said in a release on Friday to mark International Day for Zero Discrimination.

According to the release, the percentage of discriminatory attitudes is higher in rural areas (85.5% for females and 78.1% for males) compared to urban (73.4% for females and 67.3% of males).

The Ghana Statistical Service in its release said persons with more education are less likely to show discriminatory attitudes towards people with HIV as the percentage of persons with discriminatory attitudes who have no education is more than twice that of persons with secondary education or more.

It said discriminatory attitudes among females aged 15-49 range from 91.5 per cent for those with no education, decreases through primary (89.3%), secondary (78.9%) then more than secondary (44.8%).

