I will ensure Muslim community benefits from what is due them – Mahama promises Chirf Imam

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu that he will ensure the Muslim community receives their share of the national cake when he becomes president.

This follows a meeting with the National Muslim Conference of Ghana, led by the esteemed National Chief Imam on Tuesday, February 29.

At the meeting, the National Muslim Conference of Ghana presented a 14-point 'Muslim Manifesto' to the former President.

In a promise to the group, John Dramani Mahama said, “I want to assure the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community in Ghana that as the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, I will take a keen interest in your requests and work to ensure that the Muslim community benefits from what is due to them.”

He thanked the group for their proactive approach and indicated that they should be rest assured that their voice will be heard in the 2024 manifesto of the NDC.

“Together, we will work to build a more inclusive and equitable Ghana that we all want,” Mahama stressed in a post on Facebook after the meeting with the National Muslim Conference of Ghana.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

