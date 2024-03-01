Put necessary governance structures in place to reduce desire for illegal migration – Dominic Nitiwul charges African governments

Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul has urged African governments to put necessary governance structures in place to reduce the desire of citizens to use illegal means to migrate for greener pastures.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum (KAPS Forum 2024) on Thursday, February 29, he said if African governments fail to do this, there will be harrowing consequences for the continent in the coming years.

“Indeed, failure to put in place the necessary governance structures to reduce the desire to engage in illegal migration will continue to have dire consequences on the security of Africa, particularly the youth who take the risk to travel across deserts but regrettably get drown in oceans in other parts of the globe,” Mr. Dominic Nitiwul lamented.

KAPS Forum is organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) with funding support from the governments of Norway, Germany, and Ghana.

This year’s KAPS Forum was held on the theme; ‘Migration and Societal Resilience in a Multipolar World Order: Addressing Conflicts and Building Peace in Africa.’

The two-day Forum held at KAIPTC brought together representation from key ECOWAS and various institutions including the UN, AU, and Embassies/High Commissions, as well as the academia and policy-making institutions to discuss emerging dynamics of migration in Africa and the role of various stakeholders in addressing to these challenges.

In his closing address, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul argued that despite the challenges associated with migration as highlighted in the various sessions, it was reassuring to hear discussions on building regional capacities to mitigate migration and conflicts in Africa.

He admonished regional, continental and global institutions to redouble their efforts in developing and supporting strategic initiatives to minimise the challenges.

The Defence Minister of Ghana further noted, “We must let our voices be heard on the demand of our people for good governance and the need to respect term limits for every president to ensure the survival of democracy.”

In an address at the Forum, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane said the theme was carefully chosen because of the interrelated impacts of migration, climate change and demographic pressures on human security which are increasingly becoming salient on the global security agenda.

The KAIPTC Commandant raised concern about how porous borders are a major factor behind increased irregular migration in West Africa.

He said within the West African sub-region, the implementation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement has been fraught with multiple challenges that include poor border security management, inadequate understanding of the provisions of the protocol, and incoherence among immigration procedures within the region.

He noted that at the same time, the region is grappling with a diversity of security threats that include violent extremism and outright terrorism, farmer-herder conflicts, democratic reversals, maritime insecurity and transnational organised crimes that include human trafficking, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, and piracy.

Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane indicated that not only do these threats generate adverse implications for migration, peace and societal resilience in the region, but it is unlikely that they could be addressed without improved governance of migration in the region.

He argued that if left unattended, these challenges are bound to fester in the emerging context of unstable multipolarity.

He stressed that there is a need for a global urgency to address migration and its challenges and opportunities through strengthening societal resilience and peacebuilding in Africa.

Maj Gen Addo Gen in his address extended appreciation to the Governments of Germany, Norway and Ghana, whose funds and support made KAPS Forum 2024 possible.

He also thanked all distinguished guests and participants who contributed to making the event a success.

Some of the high-level dignitaries that attended KAPS Forum 2024 include Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, H.E, Ms. Ingrid Mollestad, Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E, Ms. Sivine Jansen, Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy, Accra, H.E, Ms. Simone Giger, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, H.E, Mme. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, Chief of Mission, Ghana, Togo, and Benin, International Organization for Migration, His Excellency, and Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana.

Others are Commissioner, Silver Ojakol, Chief of Staff, African Continental Free Trade Area, His Excellency, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Special Envoy of the UN, as well as Members of Council of State, Ministers of State, and Members of Parliament.