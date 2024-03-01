Modern Ghana logo
'Current power outages nothing compared to Dumsor' — Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa
Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa

A senior vice president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has weighed in on the intermittent power outages being experienced across Ghana in recent times.

He asserted that the situation is not the same as the unprecedented 'Dumsor' crisis under the previous Mahama/NDC administration.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Bentil, who was at the forefront of protests against the prolonged and unpredictable power cuts between 2012 to 2016, stated "This is NOT Dumsor!! The power issues are bad, but it reminds me of what we went through for years!! no logic can equate them or make me want to give the nation back to the ones who did worse!!"

He indicated that while the current electricity supply challenges are terrible and need to be addressed promptly, Ghanaians should appreciate that the levels of outages are nothing like what occurred under former President John Mahama's government.

"I just can’t understand that logic!!! They’re tagging me and spreading my protest pictures etc. this is nothing compared to Dumsor. If they want Dumsor they can go to the chief Dumsor provider,” he noted.

His comments come amid periodic blackouts affecting various parts of the country in recent times, with public institutions such as parliament and secondary schools bearing the brunt due to indebtedness to the electricity company.

