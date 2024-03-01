2023 World Happiness Report: Ghana ranked 94 out of 137

The latest World Happiness Report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network has ranked Ghana 94th out of 137 countries for happiness levels.

The World Happiness Report, now in its twelfth year, ranks countries based on how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be.

The rankings are determined by averaging responses to the Cantril ladder question, where citizens rate their lives from 0 to 10.

The report also takes into account factors such as GDP, social support systems, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption to give a fuller picture of national well-being.

Ghana had an average life evaluation score of 5.042 on the 0-10 scale for the years 2020-2022, down from its score of 5.071 in the previous report.

While Ghanaians still perceive themselves as more content than citizens of many countries, the decline suggests Ghanaians are becoming less satisfied with their lives.

Finland topped the rankings for the sixth consecutive year with a score of 7.804.

The top 10 countries were again concentrated in Northern Europe, with Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, and Luxembourg also ranked highly by their citizens.

At the other end of the scale, Afghanistan replaced Lebanon as the unhappiest nation.

The ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises have severely affected Afghans' life evaluations.

Lebanon also saw its life satisfaction decline sharply since the previous report, falling further down the rankings.

According to the report's modelling, Ghana still lags behind in factors strongly linked to higher life satisfaction scores, like per capita income, healthy life expectancy, social support systems, freedom, generosity, and perceived lack of corruption.

While most Ghanaians report having friends or family to count on in times of trouble, improvements are still needed in building a society with strong social connections and trust.

