Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2023 World Happiness Report: Ghana ranked 94 out of 137

Headlines 2023 World Happiness Report: Ghana ranked 94 out of 137
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The latest World Happiness Report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network has ranked Ghana 94th out of 137 countries for happiness levels.

The World Happiness Report, now in its twelfth year, ranks countries based on how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be.

The rankings are determined by averaging responses to the Cantril ladder question, where citizens rate their lives from 0 to 10.

The report also takes into account factors such as GDP, social support systems, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption to give a fuller picture of national well-being.

Ghana had an average life evaluation score of 5.042 on the 0-10 scale for the years 2020-2022, down from its score of 5.071 in the previous report.

While Ghanaians still perceive themselves as more content than citizens of many countries, the decline suggests Ghanaians are becoming less satisfied with their lives.

Finland topped the rankings for the sixth consecutive year with a score of 7.804.

The top 10 countries were again concentrated in Northern Europe, with Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, and Luxembourg also ranked highly by their citizens.

At the other end of the scale, Afghanistan replaced Lebanon as the unhappiest nation.

The ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises have severely affected Afghans' life evaluations.

Lebanon also saw its life satisfaction decline sharply since the previous report, falling further down the rankings.

According to the report's modelling, Ghana still lags behind in factors strongly linked to higher life satisfaction scores, like per capita income, healthy life expectancy, social support systems, freedom, generosity, and perceived lack of corruption.

While most Ghanaians report having friends or family to count on in times of trouble, improvements are still needed in building a society with strong social connections and trust.

See details in the attachment below:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Attachments

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You must not make Ghanacard the sole identifier for voter registration — Omane Boamah to EC You must not make Ghanacard the sole identifier for voter registration — Omane B...

3 hours ago

Anti-gay bill grossly ill-conceived, unconstitutional, not in the best interest of the nation — CDD Ghana Anti-gay bill grossly ill-conceived, unconstitutional, not in the best interest ...

3 hours ago

We remain determined to fight anti-gay bill outside Parliament — CDD Ghana We remain determined to fight anti-gay bill outside Parliament — CDD Ghana

4 hours ago

Akomadan: Tipper truck rams into tricycle killing 7 including 3 children Akomadan: Tipper truck rams into tricycle killing 7 including 3 children

4 hours ago

NDCs 2024 victory is assured - Ketu South NDC NDC’s 2024 victory is assured - Ketu South NDC 

4 hours ago

VR: Driver drowns with vehicle in Volta Lake at Krachi V/R: Driver drowns with vehicle in Volta Lake at Krachi 

4 hours ago

Take action to eradicate stigma against vulnerable Ghanaians — CHRAJ to government Take action to eradicate stigma against vulnerable Ghanaians — CHRAJ to governme...

4 hours ago

Directive to use Ghana card to obtain judgments not sanctioned – Judicial Secretary tells court registrars Directive to use Ghana card to obtain judgments not sanctioned – Judicial Secre...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is a smart politician, hell assent Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Foh Amoaning Akufo-Addo is a smart politician, he’ll assent Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Foh Amoaning

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addos campaign for Bawumia during SONA is needless – Eric Opoku Akufo-Addo’s campaign for Bawumia during SONA is needless – Eric Opoku

Just in....
body-container-line