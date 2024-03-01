Modern Ghana logo
Directive to use Ghana card to obtain judgments not sanctioned – Judicial Secretary tells court registrars

The Office of the Judicial Secretary has retracted its recent directive mandating Ghana Cards for the release of court documents to interested parties.

A circular purportedly issued by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng, on January 31, 2024, had stipulated that individuals seeking judgments must present their Ghana Cards as a means of identification.

However, in a letter addressed to Court Registrars dated Thursday, 29 February 2024, Justice Cyra Pamela clarified that the aforementioned circular was not sanctioned by her.

“Kindly note that this circular was not authorised by the Judicial Secretary, consequently, it is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng stated in the letter.

The letter added: “Please expect to receive directives in respect of measures to be taken to curb improper use of court orders by fraudsters.”

