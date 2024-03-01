Akufo-Addo appoints John Kingsley Krugu as acting EPA Executive Director

01.03.2024 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. John Kingsley Krugu as Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (the Agency).

The appointment is in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.

“Pursuant to Section 21 (1) of the Environmental Protection Agency Act, 1994 (Act 490), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency (the 'Agency'), effective 5t March 2024 pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter. Please accept the President's best wishes,” the letter dated February 26 said.

Until his latest appointment, Mr. John Kingsley Krugu worked as National Project Coordinator, Landscape Restoration & Small Scale Mining Project.

In the past, he worked as a Research Assistant at the Navrongo Health Research Centre.

He is the Founder & Executive Director of Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana.

He was a lecturer at Maastricht University from 2012 to 2016 and went on to lecture at KIT Royal Tropical Institute, Amsterdam from 2018 to 2021.