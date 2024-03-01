Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
01.03.2024 General News

Akufo-Addo appoints John Kingsley Krugu as acting EPA Executive Director

Akufo-Addo appoints John Kingsley Krugu as acting EPA Executive Director
01.03.2024 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr. John Kingsley Krugu as Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (the Agency).

The appointment is in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.

“Pursuant to Section 21 (1) of the Environmental Protection Agency Act, 1994 (Act 490), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency (the 'Agency'), effective 5t March 2024 pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter. Please accept the President's best wishes,” the letter dated February 26 said.

Until his latest appointment, Mr. John Kingsley Krugu worked as National Project Coordinator, Landscape Restoration & Small Scale Mining Project.

In the past, he worked as a Research Assistant at the Navrongo Health Research Centre.

He is the Founder & Executive Director of Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana.

He was a lecturer at Maastricht University from 2012 to 2016 and went on to lecture at KIT Royal Tropical Institute, Amsterdam from 2018 to 2021.

2292024112016-swnaqecp5k-7b6531b5-6bba-445d-9aaf-14224018f026.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appoints John Kingsley Krugu as acting EPA Executive Director Akufo-Addo appoints John Kingsley Krugu as acting EPA Executive Director

5 hours ago

Businessman in court for allegedly swindling pastor of 57,000 Businessman in court for allegedly swindling pastor of $57,000 

5 hours ago

CR: 24-year-old herbalist jailed 30 years for robbery C/R: 24-year-old herbalist jailed 30 years for robbery 

5 hours ago

Imprisoning gays, lesbians wont eradicate homosexual activities – Catholic Bishops Imprisoning gays, lesbians won’t eradicate homosexual activities – Catholic Bish...

5 hours ago

Kofi Kapito blasts govt over malfunctioning streetlights in Accra Kofi Kapito blasts govt over malfunctioning streetlights in Accra

5 hours ago

Bawumia highlights over 200 development projects in Zongos to National Muslim Council Bawumia highlights over 200 development projects in Zongos to National Muslim Co...

5 hours ago

Mohammed Abdul Salam NDC backs 'Bawumia a disgrace to North' comment, says he hasn't regretted lying ...

5 hours ago

2023 GSOD Report: Democracy improving in Nigeria, Africa despite challenges 2023 GSOD Report: Democracy improving in Nigeria, Africa despite challenges

5 hours ago

Achievements of ECOWAS overshadowed by political developments in the region — ECOWAS President Achievements of ECOWAS overshadowed by political developments in the region — EC...

5 hours ago

MP for the Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana I commend Maulvi Bin Salih for taking principled stance on uncensored political ...

Just in....
body-container-line