Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Complete 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on KATH — Asantehene appeals to government

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng II Contributor
Health Complete 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on KATH — Asantehene appeals to government
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for the completion of the 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Overlord of the Asante Kingdom has observed that swift completion of the project will give access to residents facing challenges at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the ongoing renovation exercise at the facility.

The call came after the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom inspected the project on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Speaking through Kantankrakyi, one of his linguists, the Asantehene said he would follow the project with keen interest until its completion.

For his part, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang revealed that the facility has been completed awaiting testing of equipment before handing it over.

He however noted that the unavailability of utility services and poor access roads have delayed the inauguration of the facility.

He emphasized that government is working around the clock to ensure the project is opened to the public.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Complete 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on KATH — Asantehene appeals to government Complete 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on KATH — A...

2 hours ago

Power outage: Parliament don't owe ECG GH23million – Deputy Clerk Power outage: Parliament don't owe ECG GH¢23million – Deputy Clerk

2 hours ago

Tension brews in La Dade-Kotopon NPP over alleged imposition of new parliamentary candidate Tension brews in La Dade-Kotopon NPP over alleged imposition of new parliamentar...

2 hours ago

Fetish priest allegedly commits suicide by hanging in police cellsat Akatsi South Fetish priest allegedly commits suicide by hanging in police cells at Akatsi Sou...

2 hours ago

Roads Minister urges Tema Motorway Roundabout contractors to complete project ahead of schedule Roads Minister urges Tema Motorway Roundabout contractors to complete project ah...

2 hours ago

AR: Manhyia South NDC organiser granted bail for alleged election 2024 threats A/R: Manhyia South NDC organiser granted bail for alleged election 2024 threats

2 hours ago

Isaac Adongo accuses Bawumia of economic mismanagement, lack of accountability Isaac Adongo accuses Bawumia of economic mismanagement, lack of accountability

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama to retain Prof Naana Jane as running mate Election 2024: Mahama to retain Prof Naana Jane as running mate

3 hours ago

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima If Ghana’s anti-gay bill becomes law it will exacerbate hatred, incite violence ...

3 hours ago

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima Ghana’s anti-gay bill undermines everyone’s health; it's a barrier to ending AID...

Just in....
body-container-line