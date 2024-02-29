Complete 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on KATH — Asantehene appeals to government

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for the completion of the 290-bed capacity Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Overlord of the Asante Kingdom has observed that swift completion of the project will give access to residents facing challenges at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the ongoing renovation exercise at the facility.

The call came after the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom inspected the project on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Speaking through Kantankrakyi, one of his linguists, the Asantehene said he would follow the project with keen interest until its completion.

For his part, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang revealed that the facility has been completed awaiting testing of equipment before handing it over.

He however noted that the unavailability of utility services and poor access roads have delayed the inauguration of the facility.

He emphasized that government is working around the clock to ensure the project is opened to the public.