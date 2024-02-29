Modern Ghana logo
Otumfuo inspects renovation works at KATH

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has inspected ongoing renovation works on the main wards (GEE blocks) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The work is being executive under the 'Heal the KATH project,' an initiative of the Asantehene to mobilise financial resources to undertake a comprehensive renovation and modernisation of the 74-year-old hospital blocks.

This is expected to provide a conducive environment for efficient healthcare delivery for patients and health workers of the facility.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who launched the initiative in November 2023, is seeking about 10 million dollars from individuals and corporate organisations to complete the project.

It comes on the heels of the 25th anniversary celebration of the installation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

The visit was, thus, seen by many people as an indication of his commitment to seeing to the successful implementation of the project, considered as one of his legacies to Asanteman and Ghana as a whole.

He inspected the A4 and A5 blocks where work had already begun and was satisfied with the progress made.

Mr Kwame Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, later told journalists that the Asantehene attached much importance to the ongoing project, which sought to bring comprehensive renovation of the 74-year-old blocks.

Based on the favourable response from individuals and corporate organisations, works had started in earnest and the Asantehene's visit would further garner support for early completion, he noted.

Mr Frimpong said some of the blocks were being fully sponsored by corporate entities and works were progressing steadily.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu is expected to inspect other projects such as the regional hospital project at Sewuah and the Kumasi International Airport, which were ongoing in the region.

GNA

