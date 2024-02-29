Modern Ghana logo
29.02.2024 Crime & Punishment

Fetish priest allegedly commits suicide by hanging in police cells at Akatsi South

29.02.2024 LISTEN

Simon Dorve, 41, a prime suspect in the murder of Christopher Alavi, a 31-year-old boy from Ziope, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in police cells at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

Dorve, a fetish priest and resident of Wlitey-Agamakope, until his demise, was in police custody together with two other suspects for allegedly masterminding the murder of Christopher Alavi, who had gone missing for several months.

A police source confirmed that the “suicide” was carried out on Tuesday, February 27, and the body of the deceased had been moved to the Ho Teaching Hospital Morgue by a team from the Regional Police Command for further examination.

Mrs Lisah Dorve, a sister of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency that the Akatsi South Police Command had informed the family about the act and upon arrival at the station, they were taken to the toilet room within the police cells, where the crime allegedly occurred.

She said reports also indicated that the deceased had used a duster meant for cleaning the toilet to hang himself on a fan holder when he was discovered.

Some residents of Akatsi South said they were skeptical about the emerging development.

Further information gathered showed that two suspects; Godfred, a student, and Ahomey Gbeti, also a fetish priest, had earlier been arrested for having in their possession some belongings of the deceased (Alavi) who had then gone missing.

After interrogation, Ahomey Gbeti confessed to having committed the crime with Dorve, in whose custody the deceased's (Christopher Alavi) motorbike and body were later found and retrieved.

Mr Dorve was subsequently arrested on Saturday dawn, February 10, at Wlitey-Gamakope to assist in investigations.

However, the suspects, arraigned at the Akatsi Magistrate's Court, had been remanded into police custody and expected to reappear on March 13.

Alavi, prior to the arrest of the suspects, went missing after he left home to attend a family meeting at Lume Ahugakope on September 7, 2023.

GNA

