Corruption fight: I'll rate Akufo-Addo 5 out of 10; he's been inconsistent — Prof. Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government for showing little in the fight against corruption.

He rated Akufo-Addo's government five out of ten on corruption fight.

Prof. Adei emphasised that building anti-corruption structures alone is insufficient but strong commitment to combating corruption is required.

During an interview with the JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, February 29, Prof. Adei emphasised the need for more comprehensive measures to successfully combat corruption under the present administration.

"I will rate him (President Akufo-Addo) about what other presidents had done, and in that case, I will rate him five because I think he went up front with these institutions and other things but did not follow through," Prof. Adei stated.

He urges the President to take a firm stance against corruption, stating, "For example, I think no matter whatever institutions you establish, if the President, who is the head of the State, says that when you smell corruption, you are going to be out of my sight, if you don’t do that, you can never tackle corruption."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

