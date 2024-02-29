Modern Ghana logo
Election 2024: You're the same yesterday, today, tomorrow; you've nothing new to offer, you never change — Afenyo-Markin tells NDC

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot offer a better Ghana, stating that the party has nothing new to offer due to its record of abysmal performance.

During an interview on TV3, Afenyo-Markin asserted that the records of the NDC during its tenure of John Dramani Mahama brought nothing except bad leadership.

He contended that the major social intervention programs promised by the NDC were not introduced during its eight years in office.

"The Mahama of yesterday and his cabinet ministers of yesterday are the same today; they have not changed, they have nothing new.

“The major social intervention programs that they promised to introduce they couldn’t introduce. Tell me, is there a single social intervention program that their 8 years in office produced?

“No. In our case we have,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
