29.02.2024

Free SHS policy: Public business schools are seriously on a downward trend, other issues need to be addressed immediately — Angel Carbonu

LISTEN

Angel Carbonu, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has called for a constructive dialogue to address the decline of Public business schools and issues the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy is facing.

During an interview on Citi TV, Carbonu highlighted the importance of engaging in a conversation to address the existing challenges with the free SHS programme.

Carbonu specifically raised concerns about the declining status of public business schools, urging a closer examination of the issue.

He also called for a discussion on the provision of bursaries for tertiary institutions to enhance their proper functioning.

“We need to look at that, and we also need to look at bursaries for tertiary institutions. We are calling for a conversation of stakeholders brought together facilitated by very well-informed intelligent facilitators so that we can find a solution to the problems of education in this country,” Carbonu stated.

He also mentioned that many unions in the educational sector have presented recommendations to political parties, pushing them to be included in their separate manifestos.

“The unions have sent their proposals to the various political parties so that they can incorporate that into their manifestos. This time, we don’t want people to come and stand on platforms and make flowery promises; promises have to be based on what is contained in the various manifestos of the various political parties,” he explained.

