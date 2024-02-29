The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has advised the government to swiftly address financial challenges in the energy sector to end the recent power outages, commonly known as 'dumsor.'

In recent weeks, Ghana has experienced intermittent power cuts, leading to disruptions in various sectors.

Nana Amoasi IV, the Executive Director of IES has attributed these challenges to financial issues in the energy sector, particularly in the payment of debts owed to independent power producers.

He emphasized the importance of resolving these financial issues promptly to avoid further disruptions in power supply.

He said, “Two key things that I want to touch on are the issue of installed capacity and fuel supply. The fuel supply reliability is contingent on financial capacity. Over the last fifteen years or so, we have had issues with installed capacity but before the close of 2016, the past government confidently and adequately addressed the capacity issues and what was left was for us to ensure that we had handled the fuel supply issues.

“Once in a while, we will get some shortfalls from Akosombo and remember, the water in Akosombo is also fuel for the plant but for the thermal plant that relies on natural gas, we are unable to pay both the suppliers and sometimes the transporters, which results in a blockade of gas supply.”