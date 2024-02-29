‘NDC government will prioritise education, work with all stakeholders for entire structural review’ — Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to prioritise education and implement a comprehensive structural review of Ghana's education system if elected in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools anniversary celebrations on Thursday, February 29, Mahama said an NDC government under his leadership would "work closely with all stakeholders to review the entire education structure from the basic to the tertiary level."

He stressed the importance of private schools in Ghana's education sector.

“I truly believe that private schools are crucial partners with the government in the education sector, as they have been trailblazers and pacesetters in introducing new teaching techniques and procedures into the system," Mahama said.

The NDC flagbearer promised to "include private secondary schools in the free SHS programme, as many have the necessary infrastructure and human resources to support the programme."

He said the goal is to "invest heavily in basic education from 2025 to ensure a strong foundation for the education sector and address the burden still shared by parents and the government at the secondary education level."

The former President stressed that "every child in Ghana deserves access to quality education."

According to him, he was "committed to working towards that goal."