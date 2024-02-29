Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘NDC government will prioritise education, work with all stakeholders for entire structural review’ — Mahama

Education Former President John Dramani Mahamaright, shaking hands with a member of the Ghana Private Schools Association
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama[right], shaking hands with a member of the Ghana Private Schools Association

John Dramani Mahama, former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to prioritise education and implement a comprehensive structural review of Ghana's education system if elected in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools anniversary celebrations on Thursday, February 29, Mahama said an NDC government under his leadership would "work closely with all stakeholders to review the entire education structure from the basic to the tertiary level."

He stressed the importance of private schools in Ghana's education sector.

“I truly believe that private schools are crucial partners with the government in the education sector, as they have been trailblazers and pacesetters in introducing new teaching techniques and procedures into the system," Mahama said.

The NDC flagbearer promised to "include private secondary schools in the free SHS programme, as many have the necessary infrastructure and human resources to support the programme."

He said the goal is to "invest heavily in basic education from 2025 to ensure a strong foundation for the education sector and address the burden still shared by parents and the government at the secondary education level."

The former President stressed that "every child in Ghana deserves access to quality education."

According to him, he was "committed to working towards that goal."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ‘I promise to include private secondary schools in free SHS programme’ — Mahama

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaright, shaking hands with a member of the Ghana Private Schools Association ‘NDC government will prioritise education, work with all stakeholders for entire...

1 hour ago

Some of us politicians are fantastically corrupt, criminals, thieves – Murtala Muhammed Some of us politicians are fantastically corrupt, criminals, thieves – Murtala M...

1 hour ago

LGBTQI+ weaponised by the West for grants and assistance – Murtala Muhammed LGBTQI+ weaponised by the West for grants and assistance – Murtala Muhammed

1 hour ago

Passage of anti-gay bill wont have economic implications, Uganda projected to be the sixth fastest growing economy despite all the sanctions – Sam George Passage of anti-gay bill won’t have economic implications, Uganda projected to b...

1 hour ago

Scrap 30 priority placement system – GNAPS tells govt Scrap 30% priority placement system – GNAPS tells govt

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate ‘I'll implement robust anti-corruption measures to promote transparency as presi...

2 hours ago

Amasaman: Two remanded over Papaase riot Amasaman: Two remanded over Papaase riot 

2 hours ago

If anti-gay bill becomes law, it will exacerbate hate, jeopardise Ghana's devt success – UNAIDS If anti-gay bill becomes law, it will exacerbate hate, jeopardise Ghana's dev’t ...

2 hours ago

The argument to legalise LGBTQ was a non-starter —Bagbin The argument to legalise LGBTQ was a non-starter —Bagbin

Just in....
body-container-line