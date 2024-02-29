‘Promptly assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law’ — Group urges Akufo-Addo

A group known as the Ghana First Coalition (GFC) has called upon President Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo to promptly give his assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values (PHSGFV) bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The bill was passed by Ghana's Parliament on February 28, and now awaits the President's final approval to become law.

The Ghana First Coalition, a group advocating for the preservation of Ghanaian cultural values, expressed its gratitude to the Parliament of Ghana for passing the bill.

The coalition commended the strong bipartisan support for the legislation and congratulated both sides of the house for acting in the national interest.

Bishop S. N. Mensah, the Chairperson of the GFC Board, emphasized the importance of the bill aligning with the desires of the majority of Ghanaians.

In a press release dated February 29, he stated, "We echo the clarion call from all citizens, urging and requesting His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo, to promptly give his assent to this bill into law.

“This will enable the citizenry to begin playing their part in reversing the insidious advance of such practices and their encroachment on our cultural values,” stressed the statement.

The PHSGFV bill, spearheaded by Hon. Sam George and supported by seven other bipartisan Members of Parliament, aims to address what its proponents perceive as a threat to Ghanaian cultural values posed by LGBTQ+ practices.

The legislation would sentence those who identify as L.G.B.T.Q. to three years in jail and punish those who promote gay issues as well.

The Read the full statement below:

​29th Feb. 2024

Ghana First Coalition​​​

​From: GFC BOARD

PRESS RELEASE

SUBJECT: PASSAGE OF GHANA’S ANTI-LGBTQ BILL.

The Ghana First Coalition (GFC) expresses gratitude to the Parliament of Ghana for passing the bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family values (PHSGFV) known as the anti-LGBTQA bill

These values resonate with the desires of the majority of Ghanaians. We appreciate the strong bipartisan support for the bill and congratulate both sides of the house for acting in the national interest.

Our special gratitude goes to the courageous and diligent efforts of the bill's sponsors, led by Hon. Sam George and seven other bipartisan MPs.

We echo the clarion call from all citizens, urging and requesting His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo, to promptly give his assent to this bill into law. This will enable the citizenry to begin playing their part in reversing the insidious advance of such practices and their encroachment on our cultural values.

Yours faithfully.

​​GFC Board Chairperson

​​Bishop S N. Mensah. PhD