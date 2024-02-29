‘Will you now use bolts & nuts to fix Ghana’s economic problems in 24 hours?’ — Koku Anyidoho quizzes Mahama

29.02.2024 LISTEN

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has questioned NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s ability to fix Ghana’s ailing economy.

In a past interview with CNN during his earlier one-term administration, the NDC leader implied that economy is not like a motorbike where one can just stand up and fix it with bolts and nuts.

“You can't attribute our worsening Economic situation to inefficient

management, there are issues that resulted in the economic challenges.

Fixing an economy is not like fixing a motor vehicle where you just tighten

nuts and bolts and the engine will start working,” the former President reportedly said when asked about Ghana’s economic growth.

Mr. Mahama through his ‘Building Ghana’ tour is asking Ghanaians to give him a chance to help fix the economic mess created by the NPP government.

Reacting to this via a post on X on Thursday, February 29, Mr. Anyidoho asked how sure is the former President to use only 4 years to fix an economy he acknowledge is not possible to be fixed easily with bolts and nuts.

“I am only doing a content analysis as a professional communicator: the economy cannot be fixed with “bolts & nuts” & I agree. In a Terminal 4yr term, will you use bolts and nuts to fix the problem in 24hrs? You had the opportunity, what will u do differently? Please tell us,” he wrote.