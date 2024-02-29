Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.02.2024 Headlines

‘Will you now use bolts & nuts to fix Ghana’s economic problems in 24 hours?’ — Koku Anyidoho quizzes Mahama

Will you now use bolts nuts to fix Ghanas economic problems in 24 hours? — Koku Anyidoho quizzes Mahama
29.02.2024 LISTEN

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has questioned NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s ability to fix Ghana’s ailing economy.

In a past interview with CNN during his earlier one-term administration, the NDC leader implied that economy is not like a motorbike where one can just stand up and fix it with bolts and nuts.

“You can't attribute our worsening Economic situation to inefficient

management, there are issues that resulted in the economic challenges.

Fixing an economy is not like fixing a motor vehicle where you just tighten

nuts and bolts and the engine will start working,” the former President reportedly said when asked about Ghana’s economic growth.

Mr. Mahama through his ‘Building Ghana’ tour is asking Ghanaians to give him a chance to help fix the economic mess created by the NPP government.

Reacting to this via a post on X on Thursday, February 29, Mr. Anyidoho asked how sure is the former President to use only 4 years to fix an economy he acknowledge is not possible to be fixed easily with bolts and nuts.

“I am only doing a content analysis as a professional communicator: the economy cannot be fixed with “bolts & nuts” & I agree. In a Terminal 4yr term, will you use bolts and nuts to fix the problem in 24hrs? You had the opportunity, what will u do differently? Please tell us,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Promptly assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law — Group urges Akufo-Addo ‘Promptly assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law’ — Group urges Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Will you now use bolts nuts to fix Ghanas economic problems in 24 hours? — Koku Anyidoho quizzes Mahama ‘Will you now use bolts & nuts to fix Ghana’s economic problems in 24 hours?’ — ...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘Boarding school system should be abolished; students are living like refugees’ ...

3 hours ago

John Jinapor Dumsor situation exacerbating due to gradual collapse of power sector – John Jin...

3 hours ago

Dr. Sam Ankrah Ghana needs an affordable economy, not a 24-hour economy – Dr. Sam Ankrah

5 hours ago

Bawumia funds digital repository for late mother's former school Wesley Girls SHS Bawumia funds digital repository for late mother's former school Wesley Girls SH...

5 hours ago

Kasoa: Nigerian man slapped 6-month jail term for stealing water meter Kasoa: Nigerian man slapped 6-month jail term for stealing water meter

5 hours ago

Migration policies skewed against African countries — Akufo-Addo Migration policies skewed against African countries — Akufo-Addo

5 hours ago

Photo taken through car window showing soldiers barring road to opposition PSF party headquarters. By - AFP Heavy security in Chad capital after attack on intelligence HQ

5 hours ago

Graduate Unemployed Nurses to stage protest on March 1 over delay in financial clearance Graduate Unemployed Nurses to stage protest on March 1 over delay in financial c...

Just in....
body-container-line