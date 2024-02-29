Dumsor situation exacerbating due to gradual collapse of power sector – John Jinapor

Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor has called on government to come clean and admit to Ghanaians that load shedding (dumsor) is back.

Engaging the media on Thursday morning, Mr. Jinapor said the Minority has monitored the load-shedding situation for a month and it appears things are exacerbating.

According to him, this is because the power sector is gradually collapsing under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

“The Minority side has been monitoring the power situation for the past month and it appears based on information available to us that the power sector is collapsing. Indeed, it looks like the load shedding is getting worse by the day. The very day the president was delivering the State of the Nation Address and boasting, the utility companies were shedding load.

“The situation appears to be exacerbating. Our investigation indicated that some of the thermal plants are down…One month of load shedding is more than enough. This is continuous and we think that the handlers of the power sectors should do the Honourous thing by informing the people of Ghana to plan ahead of time,” John Jinapor said.

He noted that load shedding is back because there is a lack of fuel in the system as government struggles to procure the needed fuel as a result of the financial constraints.

John Jinapor on behalf of the Minority in Parliament called on government “to look for money wherever they can find that money to procure heavy fuel oil and other sources of fuel to power the thermal plants.”