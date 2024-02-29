Modern Ghana logo
Global Terrorism Index 2024: Burkina Faso ranked most terrorized nation in the world

The 2024 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) released by the Institute for Economics & Peace has revealed that Burkina Faso has overshadowed Afghanistan as the country most impacted by terrorism for the first time.

It ranks 163 countries based on factors including the number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostages/kidnappings resulting from terrorist acts over the past year, as well as a five-year weighted average.

In 2023, Burkina Faso recorded 1,907 deaths from 258 terrorist incidents.

This marked a staggering increase of 68% in deaths from the previous year, despite a nearly 16% decline in the number of attacks.

As a result of this surge in violence, Burkina Faso's GTI score rose to 8.571 out of 10, the highest of any country assessed in the index.

Afghanistan, which had topped the GTI for the past years, saw deaths from terrorism fall by a staggering 81% to 119.

Its score dropped to 7.825, resulting in it slipping to sixth place overall.

The epicenter of global terrorism has thus firmly shifted from the Middle East and North Africa to sub-Saharan Africa, concentrated largely in the Central Sahel region.

The dramatic rise of Burkina Faso as the world's most terrorized nation underscores the worsening security situation across much of the Sahel.

Jihadi groups like JNIM (Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin) and ISGS (Islamic State in the Greater Sahara) have expanded their territorial control, carrying out increasingly sophisticated and deadly attacks.

Their insurgency has also spread over borders into coastal West African countries like Benin and Togo in recent months.

Thousands of lives have been lost and development gains reversed as a result of rising terrorism.

According to the GTI report, collective action is needed across the region to reverse this trend, through efforts to help reform weak governments, address underlying causes like poverty and inequality, and curb illicit economies sustaining extremists.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

