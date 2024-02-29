Modern Ghana logo
Passage of anti-gay bill a sad day for Ghana’s democracy – Audrey Gadzekpo

Audrey Gadzekpo, Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has expressed her disappointment regarding the parliamentary approval of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 popularly known as the anti-gay bill.

The legislation imposes a ban on LGBT activities and makes their promotion, advocacy, and funding illegal.

Individuals found guilty of these acts could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those who promote and sponsor these acts could be imprisoned for 3 to 5 years.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Prof Gadzekpo emphasized that the bill infringes upon fundamental human rights safeguarded by the Constitution.

These rights include dignity, freedom of speech and association, procession participation, academic freedom, equality, and non-discrimination.

She further asserted that the preservation of rights and freedoms was vital to constitutional democracy for which reason the bill was unwholesome.

“That is why we are saying that today is a sad day for democracy,” she added.

