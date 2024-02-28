Admit it; there is dumsor under your gov’t – Buaben Asamoa goes after Akufo-Addo

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has indicated that it is not true there is no unpredictable electric power outage (dumsor) under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

This follows an announcement by President Akufo-Addo that dumsor is a thing of the past.

Speaking in his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, the President said his government has managed to keep the lights on in his two terms despite the financial challenges the country has faced.

“Mr Speaker, between 2012 and early 2017, there was nothing more demoralising than the phenomenon we called DUMSOR. It was symptomatic of a dysfunctional system, and it caused widespread depression amongst businesses and households.

“After that experience, my government was determined that DUMSOR would not be inflicted upon Ghana and Ghanaians under an NPP government, and I am glad to be able to say, SO FAR, SO GOOD, we have managed to keep the lights on these last seven (7) years, even in the midst of a financial crisis,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to this in an interview with GHOne TV, Yaw Boaben Asamoa said the President lied.

According to him, dumsor exists today as he had no power in his home on Tuesday.

Mr. Asamoa wants President Akufo-Addo to come clean and admit to Ghanaians that dumsor still exists.

“The president must admit that there’s some dumsor going on because there is. Everybody is experiencing a graduated 12-hour power cut including me. Last night I didn’t have power. It’s a recurring process. He should come out and tell us thy there is a difficulty with the electricity because we are experiencing dumsor in a very refined manner,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa said.