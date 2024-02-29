Modern Ghana logo
President Akufo-Addo has lauded the reforms in the Ghana Police Service spearheaded by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

During his State of the Nation address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2028, the President praised the progress achieved in the police force, noting the refurbishment of the police headquarters as an outstanding project to be emulated by other state agencies.

He thanked the police for increasing visibility on the streets, which boosted security in the country.

"The changing phase of the police is perhaps best exemplified by the dramatic facelift they have given to the frontage of the police headquarters on the Ring Road in Accra; it is beautiful and I recommend it to all institutions and indeed households," the President stated.

Reiterating his full support for the IGP, the President affirmed, "I want to assure him that he has my full support and the support of my government to continue his transformation of the police service."

During an occasion in February 2023 to distribute equipment to the police, the President emphasised the visible of the Ghana Police force.

"We're all witnessing the transformation of the Ghana police service under our very eyes. We see the discipline that has been restored to our roads, the enhanced Police visibility, and general discipline in society under the leadership of the IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare," President Akufo-Addo remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

