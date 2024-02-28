Do not provide the environment to trade sexual favours — University management told

Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University, has entreated all members of the University community to help maintain the tenets of good moral behaviour.

He said the University considered a sound environment key to academic excellence and thus upheld a rigid policy against sexual harassment, therefore students and other members should endeavour to promote a quality outlook for the institution.

Addressing the 31st matriculation of the Technical University, the VC reassured of the commitment of the University management to safeguarding the sanity of all.

“I wish to emphasise that as a University, we have zero tolerance for all forms of sexual harassment and intimidation. The University has a working Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy which is available on the University’s website. We have also issued an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy Statement which has been signed by myself the Vice-Chancellor, and the Registrar,” he said.

Prof Honyenuga asked students to familiarise themselves with the policy and find the encouragement to report any sexual harassment and other forms of intimidation to the appropriate quarters for redress.

“I can assure you that as the Chief Disciplinary Officer of the University, any person found guilty of sexual harassment or trading sexual favours shall face disciplinary action.

“Further, note that the Laws of our dear country apply forcefully to all and we will not hesitate to hand you over to the law enforcement agencies when you commit any crime. Above all you must be personally responsible for all your actions. Do not provide the environment to trade sexual favours,” he said.

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy was given prominence in the brochure handed out to all 3,701 admitted to the University for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The students took an oath at the matriculation to promote the vision and mission of the University along its core values.

The Vice Chancellor further reminded the new students that the University ruled against “all forms of indiscipline and examination malpractices”, and that, “anyone found culpable in the violation of the rules and regulations of the University shall be sanctioned accordingly.”

Students were asked to always consider decent dressing and good grooming and also advised to avoid illicit drugs and other substances of abuse.

Of the number admitted, 2,340 were males, and 1,361 females.

The Technical University has introduced some new programmes and courses, including MSC Hospitality and Tourism Management, BSC Economics and Innovation, MTECH Refrigeration Studies, BTECH Biomedical Engineering, and BSC Financial Services.

GNA