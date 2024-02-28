Court orders arrest of 42-year-old retired Military Officer over recruitment scam

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of a 42-year-old retired Military Officer accused of defrauding some people of GH₵194,500.00.

Mr Daniel Asiedu is accused of collecting GH₵194,500.00 under the pretext of enlisting the youth in security services but failed.

Mr Asiedu, charged with defrauding by false pretence, failed to appear before the Court.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, prayed to the Court for a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person after several attempts were made for him to appear for it.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person.

The facts are that the complainants in the case are some young people.

The Police said in 2023, the accused person convinced the complainants that he had gotten a slot at the Jubilee House to enlist interested Ghanaians into the various security services.

It said as a result, he demanded and succeeded in collecting various sums of money amounting to GH₵I94.500.00 from the complainants to secure them admission into the various security training schools of their choice within three months.

The Police said the accused person could not fulfil his promise, compelling the complainants to demand their money.

It said on January 4, 2024, the complainants complained to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

The Police said in the cautioned statement of the accused person, he admitted that he met one man at Kibi who introduced himself to him as a National Security Personnel at the Jubilee House and requested him to get interested persons to be recruited into the various security services.

It said the accused person also admitted having conspired with one private soldier Ebenezer Abor to commit the crime.

The Police said the case was still under investigation.

GNA