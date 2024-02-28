State and non-state institutions must collaborate in the fight against corruption – CHRAJ

28.02.2024 LISTEN

State and non-state institutions must collaborate in the fight against corruption, Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has stated and called for upscaling efforts through concerted coordinated action to deal with corruption in the country.

"We can only fight it effectively when everyone opens their eyes wide and, through coordinated action, we combine our resources, share ideas and experiences, and engage each strategic stakeholder periodically.

“We cannot work across purposes; so state and non-state institutions must collaborate on accountability and transparency strategies in public, private, and non-profit institutions.” Mr. Quayson made this statement during engagement with Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation based in Tema, Ghana.

"We must all collectively move away from the talk, talk, and act on issues of corruption, and we must report an incident of corruption from our workplaces, schools, public and private institutions, and even at churches," he said.

To combat corruption, Mr. Quayson said that "it is time to infuse fearless honesty into national behaviour and ignite collective sustained action with coordinated efforts",

The National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) rollover initiatives, according to him, aim to increase public awareness of corruption, make it a high-risk, low-gain activity, and tighten the noose around it.

The CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner added that the fight against corruption depends on institutionalising effectiveness, accountability, and transparency in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors; involving people, the media, and civil society organisations in the detection and eradication of corruption; and carrying out efficient investigations and legal actions against corrupt behaviour.

The public is getting more sceptical about the government's commitment to effectively combating the problem of corruption, as it is perceived to be on the rise.

"Due to an inadequate understanding of the complex mixture of factors implicated in corruption, a lack of public participation in the development and implementation of anti-corruption measures, and a failure to foster local ownership in the formulation and implementation of the various strategies, confidence in the integrity of public office is quickly eroding.

"Lack of effective and sustained coordination in the implementation of anti-corruption measures; and lackadaisical government commitment to, and limited support for, the implementation of anti-corruption strategies," he said.

Mr. Quayson remarked that the patrimonial nature of Ghanaian society, where informal relationships, familial ties, and social reciprocity are expressed in degrees of favouritism, cronyism, and nepotism, is mostly responsible for fostering and influencing corruption.

He said that Ghana's social and economic institutions "exhibit a complex interplay between the traditional and the modern."

He claimed that in forming our social and economic institutions, cultural considerations also play a significant role.

"It is believed that the culture of gift-giving and gift-taking, which is employed in our culture to strengthen social and business ties, fosters corruption.

The patronage system also has a fundamental impact on the formal system, leading to inconsistencies between how institutions should function in theory and how they really function, as informal practices take the place of formal structures.

As a result, "political competition and public administration frequently seem to be governed more by personal ties than by formal rules."

The Deputy CHRAJ Commission noted that the commission's doors are open wide for anyone who smells corrupt practices at work or at any public institution to walk in and report; we will protect your identity and conduct our own investigations.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation based in Tema stressed that the media's role is crucial in uncovering corruption, reporting on it, and garnering support for efforts to stop it.

"The fight against corruption requires free, independent media with proper access to information. The only way to create a climate where corruption is a high-risk, low-reward endeavour is to expose instances of it, according to Mr. Ameyibor.

Mr. Ameyibor advised the media to refrain from bias and sensationalism while reporting on the prevalence of corruption because such reporting could impair the effectiveness of anti-corruption organisations to combat corruption productively.

Meanwhile, Mr Ameyibor has disclosed that CDA Consult is embarking on a holistic cervical cancer change paradigm advocacy, which hinges on four pillars: free cervical cancer vaccination, scaling up prevention, encouraging screening for early detection, and support for treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

He noted that CDA Consult, which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation, seeks leverage on global connections to get programmes implemented and scaled up in low-resource settings in Ghana and other African Countries.

He said CDA Consult seeks to foster the development of cutting-edge cervical cancer prevention technologies and strategies, stressing that CDA Consult is joining forces with global advocates to make the case on behalf of the women who need these programmes.

Mr. Ameyibor noted that the means to prevent and treat cervical cancer are effective, affordable, and, with sufficient political and financial support, scaleable to levels that can end this disease for all by 2030.

He also explained that CDA Consult seeks to combine proactive advocacy skills and strong communication networks to congregate health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religious adherents, and communication practitioners to embark on a new paradigm of advocacy.

He admits that progress has been made in promoting knowledge of cervical cancer; however, “as we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for ending cervical cancer, we need to upscale our efforts through a holistic national action involving both state and non-state actors.

Mr. Ameyibor said the project would be launched this year to outline the modalities for the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, and scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana.