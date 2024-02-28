Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo turned SONA into Bawumia's campaign, should’ve apologised to Ghanaians for unfulfilled promises — Haruna Iddrisu

Former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said President Nana Akufo-Addo should have used the State of the Nation address as an opportunity to apologise to Ghanaians for failing to redeem the promises he made to them.

Mr Iddrisu wondered if the President’s address was a campaign message for his successor Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or not.

Speaking to the press after the President’s address, Mr Iddrisu quizzed “was it the President’s state of the nation’s address or campaign message?”

“I think the President came to launch the campaign of his determined successor rather than deliver the State of The Nation’s Address,” he added.

Mr Iddrisu noted that “our country, the economy is imperial, Ghanaians are going through unacceptable excruciating, hardships. The President ought to have apologised to Ghanaians that ‘I came here seven years ago promising to redeem you of your suffering, I have failed therefore, I’m sorry’”.

He bemoaned the fact that the President said nothing about corruption in his address.

“Missing in the president’s speech was any agenda to fight against corruption, that was very disappointing. People are acquiring wealth they can’t justify. We’ve seen them spend 12million dollars of Ghana’s money on foiled Agyapa…”

