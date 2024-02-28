Payment of coupons to bondholders: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t deserve no praise – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that government should not be commended for paying coupons of bondholders affected by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

This is contained in a statement reacting to the announcement by President Akufo-Addo that his government has paid billions in coupons to bondholders.

President Akufo-Addo was delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27.

For Franklin Cudjoe, President Akufo-Addo’s government cannot be praised for making the payments when it was the same government that embarked on the debt restructuring and gave bondholders a wicked haircut.

“I liked the confidence with which President Nana Addo told us that his government has paid billions in coupons to bondholders. He also compared economic data not with the opposition NDC’s tenure, but during his own tenure, when all the macro economic numbers reached astromically dizzying heights of 54% inflation, nearly 40 % lending rate and innumerable killer taxes, to what certainly does look like a respite now with inflation around 23%, although taxes have increased in number and value with the highest unemployment rate in a generation with 75 % of Ghanaians financially stressed (Old Mutual study).

“The president and his government deserve no praise in both scenarios. The government supervised debt exchange program occasioned the suspension of coupon payments with most debts restructured amidst wicked financial haircuts. If you deliberately kill your mother and later make a billion dollar contribution towards her funeral, you don't deserve praise but outright indignation and opprobrium,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

